Shailaja sends legal notice to Shafi Parambil

April 23, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A day after Shafi Parambil, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, sent a legal notice to K.K. Shailaja, his Left Democratic Front rival, seeking unconditional apology over some of her remarks, Ms. Shailaja has also shot off a similar letter to Mr. Parambil.

In the notice sent on April 23 (Tuesday), the former Health Minister alleged that fake videos and morphed photos were being used and obscene comments were being made against her on social media accounts. Ms. Shailaja also claimed that this was happening with the consent of the UDF candidate in a bid to tarnish her reputation among voters.

She pointed out that cases have been registered against UDF activists at the Vadakara, Perambra, Thottilpalam police stations in Kozhikode, Valanchery police station in Malappuram, Mattannur police station in Kannur, and Thrissur and Chavakkad police stations in Thrissur for engaging in abusive campaign. Ms. Shailaja also alleged that her remarks during a press meet were also being misinterpreted. Through the notice, Ms. Shailaja asked Mr. Parambil to put an end to the alleged abusive social media campaign against her.

Earlier, in the notice sent on April 22 (Monday), Mr. Parambil had sought “unconditional apology” from her for raising “unfounded allegations” that he and Congress party workers were spreading pornographic videos with her morphed images. He also claimed that Ms. Shailaja had gone back on her words later.

