Shahna’s personal diary handed over to police

It reportedly carries details of alleged physical and mental torture by her husband

As the probe into the unnatural death of model Shahna Sajjad continues, her family members have handed over to the police her personal diary that reportedly carries details of the alleged physical and mental torture her husband subjected her to. The diary was reportedly recovered by Shahna’s brother Bilal from her house at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district.

Sources said the diary had evidence to prove the charges against Sajjad, who had been arrested in connection with the incident.

It was on May 13 that the 21-year-old was found dead at her husband’s house near Parambil Bazaar in Kozhikode city. Investigation was launched after her family members raised allegations of domestic violence against her husband. A few local residents too had given statements about clashes between the couple.

