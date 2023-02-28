ADVERTISEMENT

SFI takes out march to NIT-C

February 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday took out a march to the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) in protest against the alleged move to “saffronise” the institution.

The activists alleged that the authorities had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-controlled Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication, Kozhikode. The MoU was signed by NITC Director Prasad Krishna.

The SFI leaders also alleged that the NITC authorities were exerting mental pressure on students. K.V. Anurag, SFI central committee member, opened the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US