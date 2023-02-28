HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI takes out march to NIT-C

February 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday took out a march to the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) in protest against the alleged move to “saffronise” the institution.

The activists alleged that the authorities had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-controlled Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication, Kozhikode. The MoU was signed by NITC Director Prasad Krishna.

The SFI leaders also alleged that the NITC authorities were exerting mental pressure on students. K.V. Anurag, SFI central committee member, opened the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.