SFI takes out march to NIT-C

February 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday took out a march to the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) in protest against the alleged move to “saffronise” the institution.

The activists alleged that the authorities had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-controlled Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication, Kozhikode. The MoU was signed by NITC Director Prasad Krishna.

The SFI leaders also alleged that the NITC authorities were exerting mental pressure on students. K.V. Anurag, SFI central committee member, opened the protest.