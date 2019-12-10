SFI march to East Hill KV turns violent

The parent-teacher association (PTA) of Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, Kozhikode, on Monday sought damages from activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who, it claimed, had destroyed the school properties in the course of a protest seeking better facilities there.

A press release issued by the PTA said that the activists had pushed the police personnel stationed around the school before barging onto the premises when the march turned violent. They threatened even students of primary classes, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Nadakkavu police said cases had been registered against identifiable SFI activists on the charge of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and for damaging school properties.

The SFI, however, accused M.K. Raghavan, MP, of neglecting the school. A release said the MP had not effectively intervened to solve the year-long ordeal of students after the shift system was introduced there. There are two shifts at the school now.

T. Athul, SFI Kozhikode district secretary, opened the march.