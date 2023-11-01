SFI claims victory in college union polls in Calicut varsity

November 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) claimed victory in the students’ union polls in a large number of arts and science colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut, when the results were declared on Wednesday.

The SFI said in a release that it won 120 of the 194 students’ unions in colleges where the elections were held on organisational lines. Meanwhile, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) said they were able to break the SFI’s hegemony at many places.

In Kozhikode district, the SFI claimed that it won the polls in 42 of the 58 colleges. They included Malabar Christian College and Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, and government colleges in Balussery and Koduvally. The KSU claimed that it snatched the students’ union from the SFI at the Zamorin’s Guruvayoorappan College, Kozhikode, after a gap of 28 years. The United Democratic Students’ Front (UDSF), an alliance of the KSU and the MSF, said that it won the elections in 15 colleges in the district.

In Malappuram, the MSF claimed to have won 38 of the 59 colleges, either alone or in alliance with the KSU. They include N.S.S. College, Manjeri and government colleges at Tanur, Nilambur, Tavanur, Mankada and Perinthalmanna. The SFI won students’ unions in colleges such as MES KVM College, Valanchery and Marthoma College, Chungathara.

The SFI claimed to have won 12 of the 18 colleges in Wayanad district. While the KSU leaders claimed that they won in all seats in three colleges, the UDSF won in two and MSF won in one college.

In Thrissur district, the SFI claimed to have won the students unions in 26 of the 28 colleges. They include Christ College, Irinjalakuda, and Government Law College, and Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. In Palakkad district, the SFI won 19 of the 31 colleges.

