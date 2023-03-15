ADVERTISEMENT

SFI candidates leading in Calicut varsity union polls

March 15, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates put up by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) are leading in the five general seats in the university students’ union of the University of Calicut, elections to which were held on the campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district on Wednesday.

According to sources, counting of votes is not yet over while this report is going to the press. For the post of Chairperson, T. Sneha of the SFI is leading with 239 votes over her rival Theres P. Jimmy (231 votes) of the United Democratic Students’ Front (UDSF), a coalition of the Kerala Students Union and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF). For the post of Vice-Chairperson, S.R. Aswin is leading with 241 votes over his rival Ahad Saman (230 votes). For the post of Lady Vice-Chairperson, V.M. Sruthi is leading with 244 votes over her UDSF rival Vajeeda Jabeen A. (226 votes). For the post of general secretary, T.A. Mohammed Ashraf is leading over his UDSF rival K.K. Rajeel (222 votes). For the post of joint secretary, M.D. Ajay is leading with 244 votes over his UDSF rival Muhammad Safuvan (226 votes).

The election was held amid tight police security following a direction of the Kerala High Court. The court had also allowed 25 university union councillors, mostly belonging to the MSF, who were earlier disqualified, to vote and directed the authorities to count their votes separately.

