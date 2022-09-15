SFI activists take out march to panchayat office

Karassery grama panchayat officials accused of cold-shouldering road repair work

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 15, 2022 18:59 IST

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists took out a protest march to the Karassery grama panchayat office on Thursday alleging that the panchayat authorities had failed to complete the timely repair of a local road leading to the IHRD College of Applied Sciences, Thottakkad. The protesters comprising students from the campus accused the officials of giving them false promises. Though the protesters attempted to barge into the panchayat office, it was foiled by the police.

