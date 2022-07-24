Kozhikode

Sexual assault on teenager: 61-year-old held in Kozhikode

The police on Sunday arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly sexual abusing a 14-year-old boy in a rented building at Valayam near Nadapuram in Kozhikode. The suspect, Moosa Ganapathiyottummal, was detained following a petition filed by the victim and his parents with the Valayam police. The incident reportedly took place about 10 months ago.


