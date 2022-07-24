Sexual assault on teenager: 61-year-old held in Kozhikode
Nabbed by Valayam police
The police on Sunday arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly sexual abusing a 14-year-old boy in a rented building at Valayam near Nadapuram in Kozhikode. The suspect, Moosa Ganapathiyottummal, was detained following a petition filed by the victim and his parents with the Valayam police. The incident reportedly took place about 10 months ago.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.