Sexual assault on patient: physiotherapist from Kozhikode Govt. General Hospital suspended

Published - July 19, 2024 11:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A physiotherapist from the Kozhikode Government General Hospital, who was booked on charge of sexually assaulting a woman patient, was placed under suspension on (July 19) Friday. The department-level action was taken against the suspect following an order issued by Health Minister Veena George.

The incident leading to the case reportedly took place on July 17. According to police sources, the therapist, identified as B. Mahendran Nair, sexually assaulted the woman while handling a session in the absence of the female therapist who usually attended to the patient.

They said the 29-year-old was charged under Sections 75(1) and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures, and for using criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe. The man was found absconding after the incident that was reported to the police only on July 18.

The hospital authorities have also forwarded an internal investigation report about the incident to higher authorities. In a similar case at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in 2023, a woman patient lodged a sexual assault complaint against a hospital staff member. The alleged incident occurred when the woman was being transferred from the operation theatre to the intensive care unit. This led to a series of protests demanding action against the hospital attender, who attempted to evade charges using political influence.

Kozhikode / sexual assault & rape / hospital and clinic

