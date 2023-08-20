ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual assault on minor girl: film director nabbed

August 20, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Man taken into custody from Nadakkavu

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a young film director who was suspected of sexually abusing a minor girl after offering her a role in his upcoming film. Jasik Ali, the suspect in the incident, was detained while trying to escape from a hideout at Nadakkavu.

According to the police, the suspect took the girl to different spots in Kozhikode district for the alleged sexual exploitation. His entry as director in one of the newly released Malayalam films was the main reason that attracted the girl.

For several weeks, the man had been found absconding. The case was registered at Koyilandy station following the written petition from the girl’s parents. The man was nabbed following an intensified search launched under the leadership of Circle Inspector M.V. Biju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US