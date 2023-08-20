HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sexual assault on minor girl: film director nabbed

Man taken into custody from Nadakkavu

August 20, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a young film director who was suspected of sexually abusing a minor girl after offering her a role in his upcoming film. Jasik Ali, the suspect in the incident, was detained while trying to escape from a hideout at Nadakkavu.

According to the police, the suspect took the girl to different spots in Kozhikode district for the alleged sexual exploitation. His entry as director in one of the newly released Malayalam films was the main reason that attracted the girl.

For several weeks, the man had been found absconding. The case was registered at Koyilandy station following the written petition from the girl’s parents. The man was nabbed following an intensified search launched under the leadership of Circle Inspector M.V. Biju.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.