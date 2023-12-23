GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sewage treatment plant on NIT-C campus to be upgraded

December 23, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will soon upgrade its sewage treatment plant (STP) on the campus with the technical support of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M). As part of the initiative, a team of experts led by Prof. Ligy Philip from IIT-M visited the NIT-C campus recently.

The main requirement is the overhauling of the existing 475 kilo litres a day STP located in the vicinity of the Mega Boys Hostel II. According to officials, the expertise of team members from the Environmental and Water Resources Engineering Division under the Civil Engineering Department of IIT-M will be helpful for the institution to complete works on time.

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C said a comprehensive action plan for plastic and other solid waste management was also on the cards. The tasks, including the modernization of the STP, would be completed by collaborating with the best experts in the country, he added.

The team of experts who interacted with the heads of various departments at the NIT-C suggested hydraulic profiling of the project area as a starting step. According to them, this examination could help optimize the flow of wastewater and improve overall system performance. They also suggested the modifications for the grit chamber within the STP.

