Several events to mark World Environment Day in district

June 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

Several programmes were held across the district on Monday to mark the World Environment Day, ranging from a children’s trip to the forest to launching of a State-wide project for the conservation of a traditional mango species (Nattumavu).

It was Balusseri MLA K.M. Sachin Dev who took the initiative to take a bunch of students, convenors of the eco-clubs in various schools in the constituency on a sylvan expedition to the evergreen forests of Kakkayam. Several forest police and KSEB officials accompanied them into the depth of the forest. They had a boat trip through the Kakkayam reservoir and enjoyed the natural beauty of Thonikadavu as part of the programme titled ‘Kadariyan Kakkayathekku’.

The State-level launch of the ‘Nattumavum Thanalum’ project of the Department of Forests and Wildlife was done by Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran at Government Higher Secondary School, Pavandoor. In his address, he urged for a united effort to protect the environment and called upon the students to be compassionate to every organism in the universe.

The observance organised by the District Disaster Management Authority ended up in a discussion on the use of plastic, the need to eliminate low-quality plastic. District Collector A. Geetha, who inaugurated the event called for a change in the public mindset regarding the shared responsibility over plastic waste.

Mr. Saseendran launched the ‘Mampazhakkalam’ project of the Higher Secondary National Service Scheme in the region. Padmashree awardee Cheruvayal Raman delivered the environmental day address in the World Environment Day programme organised by the Calicut Bar Association. He handed over saplings to Supreme Court Judge C.T. Ravikumar to mark the day. Policemen too took part in the observance deploying all available units for cleaning activities and planting saplings across the city under the aegis of Kerala Police Association Kozhikode City unit. District Police Chief Rajpal Meena inaugurated the event.

Haritha Sabhas were held in several local bodies as part of the ‘Waste-Free Kerala’ campaign of the State government. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, who inaugurated the Haritha Sabha of Kozhikode Corporation called for united effort besides stringent implementation of rules to ensure a waste-free State.

District Youth Centre volunteers cleaned up and planted saplings at the Sarovaram Biopark to mark the day. Around 1,500 saplings were planted along the State highway as part of the ‘Thanaloram’ project of Thiruvambadi grama panchayat.

The day was not devoid of protests though. The Kozhikode River Protection Coordination Committee took the opportunity to express its protest against the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the authorities over clearing the debris that has been dumped into Mampuzha river as part of the national highway widening project.