Several crowd-pullers on day two of KLF

Mamta Mohandas was one of the biggest attractions of day two of the Kerala Literature Festival. That may have something to do with her popularity as a leading actress of Malayalam cinema, but she showed what a capable speaker she was in the session on cancer.

A cancer survivor, she talked at length about her fight against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. “And there was very little information about my disease available online,” Mamta said. “But now things have changed. Especially with the arrival of social media, cancer patients have started to talk much more openly.” The session also featured widely respected oncolgists P.V. Gangadharan and M.V. Pillai. It was just one of the several sessions that attracted huge crowds on the second day of the four-day festival.

Among the biggest crowd-pullers was Ramachandra Guha, who talked about patriotism and jingoism. Another attraction was the talk on climate and environment sustainability by the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi. Navroz K. Dubash also spoke on a similar theme.

The day’s other speakers included writers Anand, Mukundan, Sethu, Asha Menon and Keshava Guha as well as State Police Chief Loknath Behera.