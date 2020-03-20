Several booked for floutingquarantine guidelines

The Kozhikode rural police have booked two more persons on charges of violating the quarantine rules issued by the Health Department to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Cases were registered against two Karassery natives on Friday under sections 259 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and 118 (causing danger to public or failure in public safety) of the Kerala Police Act.

The police said the two persons who came from Dubai recently visited various public places in Karassery on Friday violating the quarantine guidelines. One of them reportedly took part in the Friday prayers at a local mosque, they said.

In a similar case, the Perambra police had booked two persons. Cases were registered against them on last Monday. According to the police, they were found interacting with the local people without any precaution.

The Payyoli police registered a case against a Maniyoor resident who hosted a house-warming event without complying with the safety protocol.

P.M. Mohammedali was booked on Friday following the Health Department’s complaint. Police sources said there were about 350 invitees at the event hosted by the man on Thursday.