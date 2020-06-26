Kozhikode

Seven years RI for bribe

An anti-corruption court in Kozhikode on Friday sentenced a registration department officer to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for having accepted a bribe of ₹5,000 from a petitioner.

The court also slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on the accused, P.K. Beena who served as sub-registrar officer, Chevayoor. The court had found her guilty of having demanded and accepted ₹5,000 from a document writer for registering four title deeds.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had laid a trap after the document writer informed it of the officer’s illegal demand.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2020 9:49:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/seven-years-ri-for-bribe/article31926878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY