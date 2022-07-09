Seven-member squad to look into password leak in Kozhikode Corporation

The Kozhikode Corporation office. The squad will examine building number applications over the past few years to ascertain if there were more unauthorised buildings that were issued numbers. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

July 09, 2022 19:29 IST

Report to be submitted to Mayor in a month

The Kozhikode Corporation has appointed a special squad to look into files pertaining to building numbers as part of an intensified probe into the password leak issue.

The seven-member squad, headed by the Corporation Superintendent, will examine building number applications over the past few years to ascertain if there were more unauthorised buildings that were issued numbers, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said.

The squad comprises a revenue inspector, three clerks, a health inspector, and an overseer, besides the Superintendent. Details of buildings entered into the Sanchaya software using the new Building Form-6 will be checked based on the assessment register and files. Every building will be personally scrutinised by the squad. The report will be submitted to the Mayor in a month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations had revealed that around 300 unauthorised buildings had obtained numbers. Reports of the internal inquiry and the departmental inquiry had pointed to the careless attitude of officials in handling login details as well as glitches in the Sanchaya software used for tax assessment as factors leading to the scam.

Meanwhile, the UDF parliamentary party of the Corporation council came down heavily on the LDF for delaying investigation, saying that it was intended to protect CPI(M) loyalists.

The recent comment by Elamaram Kareem, MP, that he was aware of corruption in the Kozhikode Corporation had fired up the UDF camp, which asked as to why the MP had failed to inform the authorities about it. “The MP should clarify why he did not inform the anti-corruption wing despite having information about a crime,” Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita said in a press release.

The UDF also pointed out that it was not fair to conduct a probe while the Corporation Secretary, who despite being aware of the scam a few months ago, did not take the required action.