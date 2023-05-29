HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven-member gang held in abduction case

May 29, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a seven-member gang that allegedly abducted a 43-year-old Kondotty native in the name of a failed car purchase deal. Thamarassery natives M. Siraj, P.K. Hussein, U.K. Mohammed, U.P. Dilshad, P.K. Hyderali, K. Junaid, and Palakkad-native U.P. Jasheer were detained on Sunday following a petition filed by the victim’s wife.

The incident took place last Saturday when the victim came to the city to attend a funeral ceremony. He was reportedly forcibly taken into a car from the premises of a tourist home in Kozhikode city. There were also attempts to torture him in custody.   

The police zeroed in on the suspects after examining visuals from five closed circuit television cameras from the spot. After tracking the location, the suspects were overpowered at their hideout at Kannappankundu near Thamarassery. The gang abducted the man as he had allegedly failed to pay back around ₹7 lakh for a car he purchased from them, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.