Seven-member gang held in abduction case

May 29, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have arrested a seven-member gang that allegedly abducted a 43-year-old Kondotty native in the name of a failed car purchase deal. Thamarassery natives M. Siraj, P.K. Hussein, U.K. Mohammed, U.P. Dilshad, P.K. Hyderali, K. Junaid, and Palakkad-native U.P. Jasheer were detained on Sunday following a petition filed by the victim’s wife.

The incident took place last Saturday when the victim came to the city to attend a funeral ceremony. He was reportedly forcibly taken into a car from the premises of a tourist home in Kozhikode city. There were also attempts to torture him in custody.

The police zeroed in on the suspects after examining visuals from five closed circuit television cameras from the spot. After tracking the location, the suspects were overpowered at their hideout at Kannappankundu near Thamarassery. The gang abducted the man as he had allegedly failed to pay back around ₹7 lakh for a car he purchased from them, the police said.