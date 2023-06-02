Seven-fold increase in concentration of microplastics in Kerala waters: study

June 02, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

There is a drastic increase in the concentration of microplastics in the surface waters in Kerala coast post the 2018 floods, says a recent study conducted by researchers from the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

A comparison of microplastic pollution along the 300-kilometre stretch from Kozhikode to Kollam before and after the floods shows a seven-fold increase in the concentration of microplastics after the flood. The concentration is highest along the coasts of Kochi followed by Kozhikode, and Kollam.

Microplastics are small plastic particles less than 5 mm in size. They are of concern because of their widespread presence in the oceans and the potential physical and toxicological risks they pose to aquatic organisms.

Synthetic textiles

The study said that the overflowing of rivers inundating large areas of land resulted in plastic litter and other debris being swept into the sea. The study also observed that the concentration of microplastics was highest in pre monsoon period. The major type of microplastic found along the Kerala coast include fibres that come from synthetic textiles, fishing nets, and ropes. Also a number of polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene that could have originated from the degradation of single-use plastic items such as plastic bags and bottles were also found.

The study that was published in the Maine Pollution Bulletin is the outcome of the collaborative research project funded by the Department of Science and Technology- Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) to Ranjeet K. of the Department of Aquatic Environmental Management, Kufos, and George K. Varghese from the Environmental Engineering stream of the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT-Calicut. Nikhil V.G. was the lead researcher from Kufos. This is the first such study that indicates the impact of the 2018 deluge on the microplastic load along Kerala coast.