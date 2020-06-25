Seven COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Two of them had come from Tamil Nadu, while the other five were Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) who came after June 15.

On Thursday, 1,467 persons were placed under observation. Of them, 1,227 are NRKs. According to officials, 524 persons were admitted to the COVID Care Centre. The number of NRKs who have gone into quarantine is 9,351 in the district.

Health officials said 44,278 persons had completed quarantine. On Thursday, samples were collected from 273 persons.