Seven arrested for suspected ambergris deal

January 18, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police arrested seven persons who were accused of having involvement in a suspected ambergris deal on January 17. The accused hailing from Palakkad and Malappuram districts were found to have involvement in abducting some of the middlemen involved in the incident and subjecting them to cruelty. According to police sources, the four abducted youths who were held hostage in a resort at Kodikuthimala near Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district were freed by the special squad. It was on January 15 that the gang abducted the youths who allegedly cheated them during a deal.

