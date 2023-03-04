Settler farmers in Kozhikode seek relief from revenue recovery action

March 04, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Settler farmers facing revenue recovery action by various financial institutions have started mobilising political support to temporarily stop recovery measures citing the fall in prices of agricultural produce and the continuing uncertainty over buffer zone regulations. A majority of farmers are from Chakkittappara panchayat in Kozhikode, where a farmer reportedly ended his life recently unable to pay back debt.

Local farmers’ organisations and various political parties have positively responded to the call as a majority of those facing recovery proceedings are reportedly from lower income groups. Also, the rising number of such landholders in the proposed buffer zone areas points to the magnitude of the issue.

“Farmers are in a difficult situation as no one is ready to buy their land included in the previously released aerial survey report. They will not be able to pay back loans by disposing of land. Similarly, the fall in prices of agricultural produce has further worsened their dilemma,” said a 58-year-old farmer from Chakkittappara. He added that the support of political and farmer organisations would be helpful in taking up the matter with the State government.

Local farmers’ organisation leaders said the revenue recovery action by private and public sector banks should be stopped immediately. They said Thattankandy Chandran, a farmer from Poozhithode, had ended his life after receiving recovery notice.

“In the middle of the growing financial crisis, there are also farmers who run from pillar to post for mobilising money for the education of their children and treatment of ailing family members. Any recovery action at this time will make matters worse,” said a farmers’ organisation leader from Chempanoda.

Expressing solidarity with farmers, leaders of Karshaka Congress said the interest of all loans obtained by farmers in the proposed buffer zone areas should be written off with immediate effect. Also, there should be measures to pay back the remaining amount in easy instalments.