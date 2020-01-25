Settle partition of property in advance, panel tells elderly

The State Women’s Commission has advised elderly parents to decide on the partition of their properties well in advance, lest it should lead to battle among their children.

Speaking to the media after a mega adalat in Kozhikode on Friday, Commission member M.S. Thara said that a large number of property disputes were being brought before the commission these days, just because the parents did not take the initiative for partition when they were alive. After parents’ death, children fail to reach an agreement on how to divide the fruit of their parents’ labour among themselves, she said.

She sited the example of a case in Meppayur, in which a woman complained that her siblings had set fire to her home due to property dispute.

The complainant had taken care of their elderly parents during their last years and the father had reportedly given her a large chunk of the property. The siblings alleged that she had duped their father to snatch the property. Now, the children of these people too had joined the dispute, even as a larger chunk of the deceased father’s property lay undivided.

Another was a complaint by a student who secured a seat for engineering in a college in Bengaluru, paying a huge bribe. It turned out after three years that the college was unrecognised by the authorities concerned. The commission urged parents to pay more attention to details such as recognition before enrolling their children for courses in other States.

Several cases in which marriages were solemnised hiding the mental issues of either the bride or groom had come before the commission. Parents and guardians should be alert against such frauds, Ms.Thara said.

A total of 76 complaints were considered at the adalat on Friday, of which 26 were solved. Five were deferred pending reports from various agencies, including the police, while 45 were posted to the next adalat.