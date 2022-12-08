Setback to Kozhikode Corporation as court bars it from reclaiming waterbody for STP

December 08, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Kozhikode Principal Munsiff Court has issued a prohibitory injunction restricting the Kozhikode Corporation and the State government from reclaiming any property or obstructing any water channel for setting up the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Avikkal Thodu.

In his order on Thursday, judge M.C. Biju allowed a petition by K.P. Sakkir Hussain, a resident of Avikkal in Vellayil, seeking to prevent the Corporation and the government from depositing any materials and erecting any building on the property for constructing the STP. The civic body was restrained from converting any property for any infrastructure development and also from bringing down the width and depth of the water channel till the disposal of the suit, the order said.

Lawyer Muneer Ahmed, who appeared for the petitioner, said the site proposed by the Corporation for setting up the STP was a natural waterbody as per revenue records. Subsequently, the court appointed P. Gireesh as advocate commissioner to study and report on the matter.

The advocate commissioner had found that a portion of the waterbody had been deposited with soil, waste, and garbage with the intention of reclaiming the channel to set up the STP, Mr. Ahmed said. He said the conversion of natural waterbody even by the statutory authorities was illegal.