‘Set up panel for restoring UGC approval for programmes’

Syndicate member writes to VC alleging slow-paced efforts to regain nod for distance education courses

The delay in restoring University Grants Commission recognition for the School of Distance Education (SDE) of the University of Calicut is reportedly becoming a cause for concern among students.

The university is among the largest in the State in terms of enrolment of students for its open and distance learning programmes with around 1.5 lakh seeking admission every year. However, for the past two years, these courses are not recognised by the UGC and the university’s attempt to restore its status has failed.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, United Democratic Front-aligned Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed claimed on Monday that denial of recognition was due to slow-paced efforts by the university.

Consequently, private registration for undergraduate and postgraduate courses had to be offered. Mr. Ahammed said that the 2020-21 batch of students under private registration were concerned about their future as their courses were yet to be recognised.

“It is only natural that the students have fears about their higher education dreams and job prospects,” he said.

Mr. Ahammed claimed that many private deemed-to-be universities were issuing advertisements in the media offering UG and PG programmes recognised by the UGC.

If Calicut University’s admission notification was delayed, the students would seek admissions in these places. Many parents and students felt that the delay was deliberate to help such private universities.

Therefore, Mr. Ahammed sought setting up of a special committee to evaluate the progress of the university’s efforts to regain the recognition for the SDE’s courses. An official clarification may be issued to allay the fears of students about the recognition of private registration programmes in the academic year 2020-21. He also sought an inquiry into how the SDE lost its recognition.