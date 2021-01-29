Services at one’s fingertips through ‘Nammude Kozhikode’

Chief Minister to launch project tomorrow

Want to raise a complaint over an overflowing drainage or a pothole-filled road in your area? You may not have to wait endlessly in the corridors of a government office any more to meet an official to sort out the issue.

The Kozhikode district administration is all set to launch ‘Nammude Kozhikode’, a citizen-centric initiative to raise complaints over civic issues and ensure government services at one’s fingertips. The project also envisages greater public participation in various ongoing and new schemes for different sections of society as well, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao told the media here on Thursday.

Mr. Rao said the project has three components: citizen-centric governance, citizen participation, and co-creation of futuristic Kozhikode.

A web application, to be made available on Google Play store, and a web portal will be launched soon to enable the project. The application will have details about various welfare schemes and projects. Anyone can raise complaints over civic issues, fix appointments with officials and public service providers — direct meeting, video conferencing, or phone calls. People can cite violations of rules, get emergency health services, disaster-related alerts, and public transport services.

Details about employment services, tourism-related services, important news about the district, and facilities for internship and volunteer service with government departments too will be made available.

Photos and videos can be uploaded onto the website or the app. An SOS button will be available for women to file harassment complaints.

Mr. Rao said the project would also help people participate in various government projects, as they would be able to send across their responses. It will also help devise more pro-people schemes and communicate with government departments. He said it would help create a sustainable model for the futuristic development of Kozhikode.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the project online at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Ministers T.P. Ramakrishnan and A.K. Saseendran, and MLAs and MPs from the district will attend the event.