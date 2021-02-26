Sero surveillance campaign begins

Kozhikode

26 February 2021 00:56 IST

480 fresh COVID cases reported

Random antibody tests have begun in Kozhikode to determine the extent of COVID-19 community spread here even as 480 people were newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. The tests are part of the sero surveillance campaign, a release said.

According to sources, the campaign is being held in 19 divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation and three municipalities, and three wards each in 14 grama panchayats. As many as 120 health staff from 10 healthcare institutions and a similar number of police personnel and local body officials from five police stations and local bodies each will undergo the test. Blood samples will be collected from the blood bank at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the taluk hospitals at Koyilandy and Thamarassery. Consent letters had been sought from those being tested.

Meanwhile, vaccination for government officials picked for Assembly election duty has begun in the district. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said they could undergo vaccination from vaccination centres adjacent to their homes as well.

New cases

Of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 460 were locally acquired infections. The source of 16 others is not known. A total of 158 cases of local transmission were reported from the Kozhikode Corporation, 25 from Koyilandy, 17 in Payyoli, and 15 in Maruthonkara. As many as 6,494 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate is 7.39%. With 477 people recovering, the active caseload is 5,021. As many as 167 people are undergoing treatment at the MCH, 62 at the Government General Hospital, 56 at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House, and 51 at the Government Homoeo College Hospital.