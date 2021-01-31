Separate entry fee for children irks beachgoers

Kozhikode

31 January 2021 23:08 IST

The separate entry fee fixed for local and foreign children after the renovation works on the Kappad beach has irked beachgoers and local residents. There is also criticism against the DTPC in social media over a board erected on the beach showing the entrance fee for ‘foreign child’. The premium entry fee for local children is ₹50. Foreign tourists will have to spend ₹75 for a child. Though such a classification is there in many foreign countries, many social media users have opposed it with a claim that it will spoil the image of Kerala’s hospitality culture.

Advertising

Advertising