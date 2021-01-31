Kozhikode

Separate entry fee for children irks beachgoers

The separate entry fee fixed for local and foreign children after the renovation works on the Kappad beach has irked beachgoers and local residents. There is also criticism against the DTPC in social media over a board erected on the beach showing the entrance fee for ‘foreign child’. The premium entry fee for local children is ₹50. Foreign tourists will have to spend ₹75 for a child. Though such a classification is there in many foreign countries, many social media users have opposed it with a claim that it will spoil the image of Kerala’s hospitality culture.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 11:09:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/separate-entry-fee-for-children-irks-beachgoers/article33711579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY