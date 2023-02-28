ADVERTISEMENT

Senior scribes pay rich tributes to R. Madhavan Nair

February 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

They recall the former Deputy Editor of The Hindu as an amicable person

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalists paid rich tributes to R. Madhavan Nair, former Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau of The Hindu in Kozhikode, who passed away recently.

Veteran journalist N.P. Chekkutty, who presided over the commemoration event organised by the Senior Journalists’ Forum and the Calicut Press Club on Tuesday, described Nair as an amicable person. “He was rather unambitious and restricted himself to Kozhikode at a time when journalists in national dailies preferred work either at the head office or in the national capital. He worked like any common journalist and delivered his duties even as he witnessed various generations of journalists pass by,” said Mr. Chekkutty.

C.M.K. Panikker, another veteran journalist, said Nair had a role in regional news getting more coverage in The Hindu. “He was never hungry for power. He had contacts with a whole spectrum of people. But he never beat his own trumpet,” he said.

Writer U.K. Kumaran said Nair was very cautious about publishing news and never succumbed to enthusiasm. “He had no political affiliations but clear political stands,” said Mr. Kumaran.

Journalists P.J. Mathew, N.P. Rajendran, Nadakkavu Mohammed Koya, K. Aboobakkar, former Deputy Director of Department of Public Relations Puthoormadam Chandran, Senior Journalist Forum State general secretary K.P. Vijayakumar, P. Velayudhan and Haridasan Palayil spoke.

