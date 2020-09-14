Senior journalist passes away

Kozhikode

14 September 2020 00:12 IST

He was senior news editor with Madhyamam

N. Rajesh, 56, senior news editor with Madhyamam daily, passed away due to liver ailments at a private hospital here on Sunday.

He is known for his reportage of national and international sporting events such as the Asian Football Championship, Afro-Asian Games, and the National Games. Mr. Rajesh has bagged the Kerala Sports Council Award in 1992 and the Swadeshabhimani Award.

He was a member of the State Media Accreditation Committee, executive committee member of the Kerala Media Academy, and the State committee member of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. He was also a faculty member at the Institute of Communication and Journalism under the Calicut Press Club.

Mr. Rajesh is survived by wife Sreekala and son Harikrishnan. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the corporation crematorium.