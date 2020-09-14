Senior journalist passes away

N. Rajesh, 56, senior news editor with Madhyamam daily, passed away due to liver ailments at a private hospital here on Sunday.
He is known for his reportage of national and international sporting events such as the Asian Football Championship, Afro-Asian Games, and the National Games. Mr. Rajesh has bagged the Kerala Sports Council Award in 1992 and the Swadeshabhimani Award.
He was a member of the State Media Accreditation Committee, executive committee member of the Kerala Media Academy, and the State committee member of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. He was also a faculty member at the Institute of Communication and Journalism under the Calicut Press Club.
Mr. Rajesh is survived by wife Sreekala and son Harikrishnan. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the corporation crematorium.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath