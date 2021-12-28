Senior citizens demand restoration of train fare concession

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala Senior Citizens’ Forum is planning a dharna at Koyilandy Railway Station on December 31 demanding that the Indian Railways reinstate the concession in railway ticket fares that were taken away in March 2020.

K. Balakrishnan, president of the forum, told reporters here on Tuesday that K.Muraleedharan, MP, would open the protest.

The forum also wanted the ticket rates for express trains slashed to what was before March 2020 and to have general compartments attached to every train.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the Railways had cancelled all sorts of concessions except for the differently abled. The concessions were a great relief to the elderly people to travel for medical treatment to other States and pilgrimages, he said.

The forum warned of a strong protest if their demands were not met.