Senate renominates Ramachandran

A special meeting of the Calicut University Senate on Tuesday decided to re-nominate V.K. Ramachandran, vice chairman, State Planning Board, to the search committee to select a new Vice Chancellor for the varsity.

This follows a direction from the office of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, as the tenure of the previous search committee ended on November 16. In the previous panel, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar was the nominee of the University Grants Commission and Chief Secretary Tom Jose was the representative of the State government and Mr. Ramachandran was the Senate nominee. Mr. Kumar, however, could not attend an interactive meeting with shortlisted candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram on November 12. Since the three-month tenure of the panel had earlier been extended once, the Governor asked the varsity senate to choose their nominee again.

At present, V. Anil Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, is holding additional charge of the varsity after K. Mohameed Basheer’s term ended on November 20.