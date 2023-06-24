Senate polls nearing completion in Calicut varsity

June 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Elections to the Senate of the University of Calicut are expected to conclude soon. The polls to the local bodies constituency, the remaining one, is scheduled for June 26.

According to sources, counting of votes will be held on the same day. The authorities are supposed to complete the election process by June 30, as directed by the Kerala High Court. The sources said the Senate would be reconstituted in the following days. Elections to the Syndicate would be held thereafter from among the Senate members. The date of the Syndicate polls has not been scheduled as yet.

Meanwhile, candidates owing allegiance to the Indian Union Muslim League have won from constituencies such as government college teachers and college managers.