Senate members oppose decision to grant credits for extracurricular work in Calicut varsity

A section of Senate members in the University of Calicut have opposed certain clauses in the recently passed regulations for the newly launched four-year undergraduate courses in its affiliated colleges.

Abida Farooqui, Senate member affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), said in a letter to Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj that the regulations had been passed without proper consultations or discussions.

As per clause 5.23, students participating in extracurricular activities such as the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), zonal-level events of arts and sports, and the elected members of the college’s students’ union are eligible for three credits corresponding to a course in the sixth semester. She pointed out that students engaging in extracurricular activities should be encouraged and they used to get relaxation in attendance. Ms. Farooqui, however, said that giving them three credits, which was equivalent to completing a skill enhancement course, was an injustice to those who attend the course and exams. It would demoralise those who strive to complete the course.

Undue benefit of a pass mark to a student who has not completely attended a course was unjust and unfair. Ms. Farooqui suggested that the clause be amended in such a way that the elected students’ union members are given relaxation in attendance to carry out their work on the campus in a productive way. Meanwhile, clause 5.24 gives those active in NSS and NCC the provision of grace marks. This would be like “double benefits”, she said, suggesting that the provision to grant credits could be done away with and the grace marks could be retained.

She also highlighted the clause 19.24 which gives the Controller of Examinations the right to moderate the internal marks of students. Ms. Farooqui said that internal marks are at present given by the respective teachers and the university has a mechanism to deal with complaints. Those marks are displayed on notice boards and the students have enough time to raise their grievances initially with the teachers, then with the department concerned, and later with the college authorities. Giving the right to correct or modify internal marks to the Controller of Exams could lead to the possibility of misuse, arbitrary decisions and abuse of power. Normally, such decisions related to students’ grievances are taken by an authorised body with more than one member, Ms. Farooqui said.

When the regulations were passed in the Senate meeting held on June 6, pro-IUML members such as Ms. Farooqui, along with P. Rasheed Ahmed, Anwar Shafi, and A.T. Abdul Jabbar had objected to the move to pass them without debate.

