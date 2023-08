August 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium will organise a seminar on illnesses caused by mosquitoes as part of the World Mosquito Day observance on August 20. An open quiz and open forum to clear doubts will also be part of the observance, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.