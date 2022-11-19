Seminar to commemorate road accident victims’ day

November 19, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Better coordination in enforcement possible only with the merger of two separate units of police and MVD’

The Hindu Bureau

As part of commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Trauma Care Kozhikode (TRACK) will organise a seminar on the ‘Importance of having a single road rule enforcement agency’, at Chamber Bhavan in Kozhikode on Sunday. The functionaries of the association said in a press release on Saturday that better coordination in enforcement activities was possible only with the merger of the two separate units of the police and the Motor Vehicles department. They also said that the seminar would discuss the role of State in compensating families of road accident victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US