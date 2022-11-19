Seminar to commemorate road accident victims’ day

November 19, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Trauma Care Kozhikode (TRACK) will organise a seminar on the ‘Importance of having a single road rule enforcement agency’, at Chamber Bhavan in Kozhikode on Sunday. The functionaries of the association said in a press release on Saturday that better coordination in enforcement activities was possible only with the merger of the two separate units of the police and the Motor Vehicles department. They also said that the seminar would discuss the role of State in compensating families of road accident victims.