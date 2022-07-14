Seminar on water management

Event to be opened by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management are organising a workshop on Friday with the aim of transforming Kozhikode into a Water Sensitive City by 2060. The seminar will be held at Hotel Taj Gateway. N. Tej Lohit Reddy, District Collector, will open the seminar. Mayor Beena Philip will be present. The workshop is conducted under the project ‘Water for change: Integrative and fit-for-purpose water sensitive design framework for fast growing liveable cities’. It is supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research. The project is being implemented in Kozhikode, Bhuj (Gujarat), and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).