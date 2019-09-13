Seminar on trends in medical field

A seminar on the latest trends in medical field will be organised on September 18 as part of honouring T.P. Meharoof Raj, former superintendent of the Kozhikode Government General Hospital on completion of his 40 years service. B. Ekbal, public health activist and former Kerala University Vice Chancellor, will open the session. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan will open the civic reception in the evening. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will release the souvenir.