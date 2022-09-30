Seminar on statecraft of Narendra Modi

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 30, 2022 22:39 IST

BJP State president K. Surendran in conversation with former PSC chairman K.S. Radhakrishnan during the seminar in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

BJP State president K. Surendran has said that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is not just a concept for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but something meant to be practised.

Opening a seminar on ‘Vision, Mission of Life and Statecraft of Narendra Modi’ here on Friday, Mr. Surendran recalled that the COVID vaccines produced in India were handed over to foreign countries at a time when it was circulated within the country. He said India had not cut down on social welfare even while funding heavily for defence and concentrating on science and diplomatic relationships.

“Modi showed the world what India’s real destiny is, and hence our country is considered an equal partner by world leaders,” he added.

The seminar was moderated by former Kerala Public Service Commission chairman K.S. Radhakrishnan, who also gave a talk on the ‘Paradigm shift from eurocentrism to India centrism’. Regional director of Institute of Directors George V. Antony spoke on ‘Sabka Vikas through Antyodaya’, while Ramachandran, former news editor of The Week magazine, spoke on the ‘Paradigm shift from rhetoric to delivery’.

Deepak L. Awamani, chairman of the Kerala State Council of Federation for Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, spoke on ‘Knowledge empowerment and socio-economic development’.

Chairman of the organising committee and BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan was present.

