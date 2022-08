Seminar on school curriculum revision in Kozhikode

To be organised at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT The Kerala School Teachers’ Union, affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League, will organise a seminar on the proposed revision of school curriculum at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday. E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, will participate in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT