Seminar on ‘rural tourism’ held
Kozhikode
Sub Collector V.Chelsasini inaugurated the seminar on “Rural tourism” at Kodencheri on Tuesday, aimed at developing the tourism possibilities of the region. District coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission Sreekala Lakshmi introduced the topic. President of Kodencheri grama panchayat Alex Thomas presided over the function. Representatives from tourism spots in the region and entrepreneurs in the field took part, a press release said.
