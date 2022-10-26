Seminar on role of cyber space in enhanced drug usage by children 

The seminar on the role of cyber space in enhanced drug usage and suicide attempts by children, at the District Police Training Centre in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Cyberdome of the Kerala Police organised a seminar on the role of cyber space in enhanced drug usage and suicide attempts by children, at the District Police Training Centre in Kozhikode on Wednesday. A. Sreenivas, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City; Seema P. Uthaman, Head of the Department of Psychiatric Social Work, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, and R. Aji, Government Model Higher Secondary School, spoke at the seminar.