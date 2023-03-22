Seminar on POCSO Act at IMHANS on Thursday

March 22, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Kozhikode District Legal Service Authority, and the School of Family Health Studies are jointly organising a seminar on the 10 years of enactment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, on Thursday. It will begin at IMHANS at 9 a.m. A release from the organisers said that the event would review the way the Act had been implemented as there were still some challenges despite its impact on the attack on children.