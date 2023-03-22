HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on POCSO Act at IMHANS on Thursday

March 22, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Kozhikode District Legal Service Authority, and the School of Family Health Studies are jointly organising a seminar on the 10 years of enactment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, on Thursday. It will begin at IMHANS at 9 a.m. A release from the organisers said that the event would review the way the Act had been implemented as there were still some challenges despite its impact on the attack on children.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.