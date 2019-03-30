The Department of Culture is organising a two-day seminar on ‘New media and democracy in the post-truth era’ here from Saturday.

M.A. Baby, former Minister for Culture, will open the seminar at Hotel King Fort at 10 a.m. Sashi Kumar of the Asian College of Journalism will speak on ‘New media, post-truth era, and administration’. In the afternoon, there will be a session on fake news and the domination of technology and democracy. A music performance will be held at 7 p.m. Sessions on new media and collective action, #Me Too campaign, and identity politics will be held on Sunday.