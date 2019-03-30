Kozhikode

Seminar on new media and democracy

more-in

The Department of Culture is organising a two-day seminar on ‘New media and democracy in the post-truth era’ here from Saturday.

M.A. Baby, former Minister for Culture, will open the seminar at Hotel King Fort at 10 a.m. Sashi Kumar of the Asian College of Journalism will speak on ‘New media, post-truth era, and administration’. In the afternoon, there will be a session on fake news and the domination of technology and democracy. A music performance will be held at 7 p.m. Sessions on new media and collective action, #Me Too campaign, and identity politics will be held on Sunday.

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 9:03:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/seminar-on-new-media-and-democracy/article26682370.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story