Seminar on K-Rail challenges

Kozhikode

The Anti K-Rail Protest Solidarity Committee is organising a seminar on “The challenges posed by K-Rail” at the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Noted writer U.K. Kumaran will inaugurate the seminar while national coordination of the National Alliance for People’s Movements (NAPM) Sanjay Magala Gopal will deliver the keynote address, a press release said.